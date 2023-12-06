Mauga arrives in Overwatch 2 alongside Season 8

The newest hero in Overwatch 2 has arrived, as Mauga joins the fight alongside the release of Season 8: Call of the Hunt. Alongside the new Tank, Overwatch 2 introduces festive holiday events, new Hero Mastery courses, and new rewards all revolving around the beast hunter-themed season.

Armed with dual chainguns that will burn and burst down your enemies, Mauga is a fierce tactician that you will want to watch out for. He can charge through enemies and come crashing down on them with Overrun, reinforce his team with his Cardiac Overdrive, and even brawl in close-quarter combat with his powerful Cage Fight ultimate.

During BlizzCon 2023, players got a taste of what Mauga was capable of, but now he’s ready to be picked by everyone. Blizzard has made changes to Mauga through various player feedback to give him extra power to his chainguns, along with adding extra Armor HP making him last longer in the fight.

Season 8: Call of the Hunt includes a fun 4v4 PvPvE game mode called The Battle of the Beasts, where players fight in a clash of Grand Beasts while protecting their own in coordinated attacks to defeat the enemy Beast. Mauga will be playable for free in the mode, along with other hunter-themed heroes in an effort to destroy the enemy Grand Beast’s health while trying to avoid powerful abilities.

Alongside Mauga and the new season coming to Overwatch 2, there’s also new weapon skins starting with the Hard Light skins for Rein, Reaper, and Mercy; a Winter Wonderland event where you can win a Legendary skin by completing challenges; new Hero Mastery courses coming January 2, and towards the end of the season, the Lunar New Year event returns!

For full patch notes on Mauga, and everything coming in Overwatch 2 Season 8: Call of the Hunt, you can read them here.