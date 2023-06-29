Prime Gaming users can get Shovel Knight Showdown for free in July

Amazon Prime has announced a ton of awesome free content coming to Prime Gaming members in July, including Shovel Knight Showdown. As for the free games in July that are part of the Prime line-up, players will be able to grab Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, NAIRI: Tower of Shirin, Wytchwood, and Lunar Axe, along with bonus games in celebration of Prime Day 2023, such as Prey, Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition, Shovel Knight: Showdown and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

There’s also lots of in-game content coming in the next four weeks to Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and Pokémon GO. The content is as follows:

Overwatch 2 [Now Available] – Prime members can redeem 5+ Tier Skips in this free-to-play, team-based action game set in the optimistic future, where every match is the ultimate 5v5 battlefield brawl.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 [Now Available] – Prime members can grab the Track Rivals Bundle, including Final Moments Victus XMR Blueprint, Nitro Lachmann Sub Blueprint, Dustmaker UTV Skin, Heel Toe Hatchback Skin and Racing Team sticker and Racing Team sticker.

Diablo IV [July 6] – Experience the fourth main instalment in the Diablo action role-playing series and claim the “Brackish Fetch” Mount Bundle.

Pokémon GO [July 10] – Jump into the augmented reality mobile game, Pokémon GO, and access a Prime Gaming-exclusive Timed Research, a set of tasks that challenges players and offers special rewards, including a Pokémon GO Fest T-shirt for the player’s avatar as a reward. This reward won’t be available outside of Prime Gaming until August 1.

Honkai: Star Rail, FIFA 23, League of Legends, and Hearthstone will be getting content available for players to claim, and Prime Gaming members in the US, UK, Canada, and Germany can play Hot Wheels: Unleashed, Metal Slug, Endzone: A World Apart, and Mail Mole for free on Amazon Luna.

The July update for Prime Gaming is detailed in the official blog, and you can check out the full calendar below for what is coming and when.

Now Available

Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App]

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 – Track Rivals Bundle

Destiny 2 – Consult the Archives Exotic Emote, Curse of Foresight Exotic Sparrow, Edge of the Worlds Legendary Ship and Methane Explorer Legendary Shader

Fall Guys – Chestnut Cap and Starberry Belt Bundle

FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming Pack

Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf [Legacy Games Code]

Hearthstone – 3 Standard Card Packs

Hi-Fi RUSH – Teamplay Costume Pack

Honkai: Star Rail – 60 Stellar Jade, 40,000 Credit and 5 Refined Aether

League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Skin Chest

Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic Card

Lost Ark – Battle Item Chests Pack

New World – Gilded Supply Chest

Once Upon a Jester [Amazon Games App]

Overwatch 2 – +5x Tier Skips

Paladins – Pyre-Lord Magnus Corvus

Prey [GOG]

Roguebook [Amazon Games App]

Teamfight Tactics – 120 Treasure Tokens

Warframe – Mantis Iridos Landing Craft Bundle

World of Tanks – Battle Hardened Package

World of Warcraft – Swift ShoreStrider Mount

June 30

VALORANT – Daruma Charm Buddy

July 6

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! [Amazon Games App]

Diablo IV – Brackish Fetch Mount Bundle

Madden NFL 23 – Fan Appreciation Ultimate Team Pack

Shovel Knight: Showdown [Amazon Games App]

July 10

Pokémon GO – Timed Research

STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed™ [Amazon Games App]

July 13

NAIRI: Tower of Shirin [Amazon Games App]

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS – Chicken Dinner Booster Pack 3

July 19

SMITE – The Dunk-Father Odin

July 20

Wytchwood [Amazon Games App]

July 27

Lunar Axe [Legacy Games Code]