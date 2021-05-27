Free games coming to Prime Gaming in June

Amazon Prime Gaming has revealed the free and exclusive games available in June. Kick-off summer with another exciting month full of offers, games and bundles including exclusive content for:

FIFA 21. While suiting up for your next match be sure to claim the latest Prime Gaming loot for FIFA 21 gameplay. Grab the Exclusive Prime Gaming 81+ OVR Player Pack including: 1 Player Pick of 4 OVR 83+ Players and 5 Gold Rare Players

VALORANT. Prime members can claim the 200 IQ spray until May 28.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Prime Members can lead their clan in the action role-playing game and claim the Druidic Settlement Bundle, which includes: a Black Raven Settlement Pack Mystical Settlement Pack 5x One Hour XP Boosters

Plus, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, Legends of Runeterra, Rogue Company, and more.

June Games line-up

The Prime line up for June, features the following games:

Batman – The Telltale Series. Indulge in this episodic point-and-click graphic adventure video game developed and published by Telltale Games.

Newfound Courage. Explore the story-driven adventure game about a gay hero who falls in love with his best friend while the world unravels around them.

Lost in Harmony. Jump into the musical runner that blends a deep and emotional story into a rhythm game.

BFF or Die. Cozy up with this crazy cooperative puzzle game where you can play with up to four players! Become a time-traveling alien sent to Earth on a risky rescue mission.

Spitkiss. Enter this colorful and true one finger platformer that lets players enter into the lovely world of the Spitkissers, where tiny creatures that communicate through body fluids and emojis.

Mugsters. Test your knowledge in this physics-based, supercharged, action-packed puzzler with sandbox levels where players must outrun, out-maneuver and outsmart their enemies by experimenting with different vehicles, environmental traps and explosives.

Prime Gaming members can claim these free and exclusive games for a limited time in June. Information on this month’s line-up, as well as the latest Prime Gaming news, can be found here.