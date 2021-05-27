Free games coming to Prime Gaming in June

0 comments
Amazon Prime Gaming has revealed the free and exclusive games available in June. Kick-off summer with another exciting month full of offers, games and bundles including exclusive content for:
- Fall Guys. To help celebrate the kickoff of Season 5, Amazon is gifting members with the Prime Gaming exclusive Burning Circuits Bundle for the battle royale game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The new bundle includes:
- A Burning Circuits Costume
- 6500 Kudos, to help players fast-track their way to the next in-game goodie.
- FIFA 21. While suiting up for your next match be sure to claim the latest Prime Gaming loot for FIFA 21 gameplay. Grab the Exclusive Prime Gaming 81+ OVR Player Pack including:
- 1 Player Pick of 4 OVR 83+ Players and 5 Gold Rare Players
- VALORANT. Prime members can claim the 200 IQ spray until May 28.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Prime Members can lead their clan in the action role-playing game and claim the Druidic Settlement Bundle, which includes:
- a Black Raven Settlement Pack
- Mystical Settlement Pack
- 5x One Hour XP Boosters
Plus, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, Legends of Runeterra, Rogue Company, and more.
June Games line-up
The Prime line up for June, features the following games:
- Batman – The Telltale Series. Indulge in this episodic point-and-click graphic adventure video game developed and published by Telltale Games.
- Newfound Courage. Explore the story-driven adventure game about a gay hero who falls in love with his best friend while the world unravels around them.
- Lost in Harmony. Jump into the musical runner that blends a deep and emotional story into a rhythm game.
- BFF or Die. Cozy up with this crazy cooperative puzzle game where you can play with up to four players! Become a time-traveling alien sent to Earth on a risky rescue mission.
- Spitkiss. Enter this colorful and true one finger platformer that lets players enter into the lovely world of the Spitkissers, where tiny creatures that communicate through body fluids and emojis.
- Mugsters. Test your knowledge in this physics-based, supercharged, action-packed puzzler with sandbox levels where players must outrun, out-maneuver and outsmart their enemies by experimenting with different vehicles, environmental traps and explosives.
Prime Gaming members can claim these free and exclusive games for a limited time in June. Information on this month’s line-up, as well as the latest Prime Gaming news, can be found here.