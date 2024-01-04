Prime Gaming January Content announced

Amazon Prime Gaming has announced it’s January content, featuring a new line-up of titles including Apico, Yars: Recharged, and Atari Mania. There are also a selection of games for Amazon Luna players this month, featuring Control: Ultimate Edition and Young Souls.

The full list of Amazon Prime Gaming titles for January and when they drop are as follows:

January 4 Endling – Extinction is Forever [Amazon Games App] – Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious BAFTA award-winning eco-conscious adventure.

– Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious BAFTA award-winning eco-conscious adventure. January 11 Apico [Amazon Games App] – Set in a series of lush environments, players can breed, collect and conserve bees in this laid-back beekeeping sim game.

– Set in a series of lush environments, players can breed, collect and conserve bees in this laid-back beekeeping sim game. January 18 Atari Mania [Epic Games Store] – Journey through this minigame collection wrapped in a humorous retro-driven narrative of exploration and surprise.

– Journey through this minigame collection wrapped in a humorous retro-driven narrative of exploration and surprise. January 25 Yars: Recharged [Epic Games Store] – Destroy enemy homeworld defenses in this bullet-dodging, boss-rush revival of the classic 1982 Atari title.

An official blog post has detailed the drops in more detail, giving players plenty to get stuck into at the start of 2024. All offers can be claimed via the following site.

The Amazon Luna’s catalogue continues to expand, and January features a ton of great games. Control: Ultimate Edition, Kitaria Fables, Wonderboy: The Dragon Trap, and Young Souls are the main three, with players also having access to Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and Trackmania.