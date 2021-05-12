Valorant gets a new Skin line: Tethered Realm

Riot Games has announced the introduction of a new skin line for Valorant, called Tethered Realm. Explore the tethered realms of Sovereign and Forsaken in this classic juxtaposition of righteousness and corrupted darkness in this skin line. Key features include moving textures, custom models and a new melee type.

The new skin can be used on the following weapons:

Vandal

Operator

Ghost

Guardian

Prosperity & Demise (melee)

The Tethered Realm skin will be available from May 26, 2021. Valorant is available on PC.