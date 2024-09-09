Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes coming later this month

Teamfight Tactics is getting a limited-time game mode called ‘Revival: Dawn of Heroes‘ that starts at the end of the month. Running between September 25 and November 4, the largest PC strategy game will be bringing back Revival: Dawn of Heroes with a new twist on gameplay as well as a new progression system.

Revivals are temporary game modes that bring old champions back to the fray. Earlier this year, Revival: Galaxies was another mid-set update that came back, and with it came mechanics like Radiant Items, Divine Blessing, and Tome of Traits that have become a part of the main game. Players can expect the following from Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes:

Revival Ladder – A new progression system where players can unlock new ranks and free rewards for both their skill and how they play TFT with the Revival game mode. Updated Ceremony – The heroic Pengu will descend to your board and grant blessings to help you power up your units. New Set Revival Augments – Since augments did not exist with the original set, Revival: Dawn of Heroes will also introduce traits and champion augments for the set such as: The Monstrous Chopper – For the Abomination trait where the Monstrosity equips an ax to do additional cleave damage. The player will gain a Kalista and Nunu. Death Approaches – Allows Thresh to now hook himself to the farthest enemy and do additional damage on his next attack reminiscent of his League of Legends



“With Revival: Dawn of Heroes, we’re excited to see players travel back to an iconic moment in our game when these mechanics were once completely brand new but now have become an important part of what makes TFT so special and fun today,” said Christina Jiang, Senior Product Manager for Teamfight Tactics.