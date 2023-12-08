Visions of Mana announced for PC and consoles for 2024

Square Enix has announced the first new game in the “Mana” series in 15 years: Visions of Mana is coming in 2024.

Visions of Mana will return to the series’ action-RPG roots and take players on a new adventure with protagonist Val, a soul guard assigned to protect his childhood friend who has been chosen by the Faerie as the Alm of Fire to travel to the Tree of Mana and rejuvenate the mana flow. Eagle-eyed fans will spot familiar enemies in the series from grunts like Rabites and Mushbooms, to what appears to be a reimagining of the first boss fight from Secret of Mana – the Mantis Ant. From the trailer hosted on Square Enix’s YouTube Channel, we know it’s coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Windows PC, and Steam.

Check out the reveal trailer:

The trailer simply comes with the following description:

For the first time in over 15 years, a brand new entry in the mainline Mana series arrives! Embark on a new adventure with Val, the newly appointed soul guard, as he sets off on a journey across the world to accompany his friend on her pilgrimage to the Tree of Mana. Experience action-packed gameplay and explore a vibrant semi-open 3D field, encountering fearsome foes and unlikely allies along the way. A new adventure begins. Coming 2024!

“I am delighted to finally be able to reveal Visions of Mana, the first mainline instalment to Mana series in over fifteen years” said Mana Series Producer, Masaru Oyamada. “The development team have been working hard to ensure that Visions of Mana remains faithful to the series that players know and love while also offering fans and newcomers a fresh new experience with an all-new story, characters, and gameplay mechanics. We cannot wait to share more details about the game with you soon”.

We had a Trials of Mana Remake back in 2020, which Chris Hyde enjoyed, saying: “Trials of Mana is an enjoyable adventure with plenty of depth and customisation. There’s a lot of content to see, and not just during the 20 hours the main story will take you. There’s also a draw for multiple playthroughs and tweaking preferences with training and class setups. The combat is a high point as you always feel in control, even if this does mean the game becomes quite easy once you get into a rhythm. And a few niggles aside, it sounds and looks lovely. It’s a solid example of how a remake can be faithful to its original content while updating the gameplay for a new audience.”.

