The first ePremier League Finals Quarter-Finalists are confirmed as Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Luton Town, and Liverpool after a dramatic weekend of ePremier League action. These teams have made it straight through to the knockout stages of the Finals on Sunday 24 March 2024, when the 2023/24 ePL Champions will be crowned.

ePremier League Finals: How did each team secure their place?

Manchester City topped Group A after Tekkz and Matias Bonanno went undefeated, securing victory in seven of their eight matches. Group B winners Brighton & Hove Albion, represented by Marc Marley and Jayden Groden clinched qualification by three points to secure their progress.

In Group C, it finished level on points between Luton Town and Crystal Palace, but Harvey Waters and Luke Downing claimed the top spot for Luton on goal difference. Liverpool played their way through a tough Group D with Daniel Ray and Dariosh Krowner coming out on top.

Manchester City’s Tekkz had this to say:

I’m absolutely delighted we have secured our place at the Quarter-Final stage of this season’s ePremier League. There are some top pros this year, so it was never going to be easy, but I’m buzzing we’ve made it through. We’re one step closer to lifting that trophy.

The ePL Finals have been split across two separate weekends for the first time this season. The remaining 16 clubs will have another chance to qualify for the knockout rounds as they compete again on Saturday 23 March 2024.

In addition to lifting the trophy and a share of the £100,000 prize pool, seats are available for this year’s winning club in the EA SPORTS FC Pro World Championships and the eChampions League.