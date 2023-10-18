2023/24 ePremier League registration is open now

EA Sports and The Premier League have confirmed the return of the ePremier League for the sixth season, with registration now open.

The new 2023/24 ePremier League will, obviously, make use of EA Sports FC 24, and there will be a £100,000 prize pool on offer, with the winning club also getting the chance to play in the EUFA eChampions League and the FC Pro World Championships. This year’s season finals will be played across two weekends, with the first taking place from January 20th to 21st, and the four leading clubs getting into the Grand Final. The second weekend will begin on March 23rd, offering the rest of the teams a chance at winning a spot in the Final, which takes place the day after.

Online qualification begins in November, and dates will vary depending on the club. EA Sports says that “The format of this season’s Finals will see clubs working collaboratively again, with one player competing per console in a series of 1 vs. 1 matches against pairings from other clubs”.

Premier League Chief Commercial Officer, Will Brass, said: “As the ePremier League enters its sixth season, we are excited to once again provide fans with the opportunity to represent their favourite Premier League club in an elite esports tournament. We are introducing some new developments for the first tournament played on the new EA SPORTS FC™ 24 video game. This includes holding live finals over two full weekends, again made available to fans around the world on Premier League digital platforms and through our broadcast partners”

Brass added: “Over five seasons of thrilling ePremier League action we have seen some incredible drama, with a different Champion crowned each season and new gamers continuing to make a name for themselves on a global stage. We look forward to seeing what the 2023/24 tournament has in store”.

Last year it was won by Ollelito and Tom Stokes for Leeds United, with Stokes saying “Winning the 2023/24 ePremier League and becoming champion alongside Olle was a dream come true. Our teamwork was exceptional, we brought out the best in each other throughout the tournament and I can’t wait for the upcoming 2023/24 competition. I’m aiming for back-to-back wins to be the first player to retain the trophy!”.

Online Qualification Tournaments:

Qualifier 1: 2/3 November 2023

Qualifier 2: 7/8 November 2023

Qualifier 3: 16/17 November 2023

Online Qualifier Playoff: 21/22 November 2023

Club playoffs are December 2023, with the final group stages listed above. The winning team will take home £30,000, with the remainder of the £100,000 split from 2nd to 16th place.

Sign up for the league, here.