The 2022/2023 ePremier League champions have been crowned after a weekend of competition, and it’s probably not who you’d expect, as Leeds United have beaten Spurs after a 3-0 and 1-1 two-leg final.

And although we say it’s not who you’d expect, Leeds do have Ollelito, who has been a name in the FIFA competitive scene for a while despite his young age of 21. Ollie ‘Ollelito‘ Arbin said after his victory: “Finally! I have come so close to winning this title before and to win it now, alongside Tom, means so much after all of the near misses. We’ve always played for the fans and it feels amazing to say that we’re now ePremier League Champions!”.

There was another major name in the final as Spencer ‘Gorilla’ Ealing was partnered with Tom Leese for Spurs, who faced Leeds in the ePremier League Grand Final on Sunday (26th March). Ollelito and Leese picked up a cool £30,000 for winning first prize (£15,000 each), while Gorilla and Leese took home £7500 each as well. The win means that the Leeds representatives will now take part in the Global Series Playoffs, while the Spurs team will be part of the Play Ins.

Leeds actually finished second in their group on Saturday (Leeds, Manchester United, West Ham, Newcastle, Chelsea), and beat Liverpool in the quarter finals, and Crystal Palace in the semis. As you can imagine, fellow Leeds winner, Stokes was happy too, saying: “It has been a tough couple of days but I’m so happy that we managed to get over the line. The quality of this year’s Finals is the highest that I have known, so we had to work well together throughout the tournament. Credit to Tottenham Hotspur, it was a tough Grand Final and they didn’t give us an easy time. What a win!”.

Premier League Chief Commercial Officer Will Brass said: “Congratulations to Ollelito, Stokes, and Leeds United on winning the 2022/23 ePremier League title. This is the fifth edition of the tournament and once again we witnessed some thrilling action across two days of the Finals. It’s testament to the competitive nature of the ePL, that we have crowned a different winning club every single season”.