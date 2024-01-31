Smalland: Survive the Wilds leaving early access, hitting consoles mid February

Maximum Entertainment and Merge Games have confirmed the console release for multiplayer survival game, Smalland: Survive the Wilds, and it’s soon: February 15th. It’ll be leaving early access on PC (via Steam) then, as well as hitting PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X.

The game has had three early access updates so far (Giant’s Fall, Forbidden Monuments, and the Amber Valleys), which the team says has “expanded the rich landscape with new biomes, enemies, mounts, NPCs, emotes and more, adding “but the ‘Smalland’ journey is far from over”.

Check out the 1.0 and consoles trailer, below:

Traverse lake-sized puddles and mountainous trees as you battle against the landscape and elements themselves. Tame and ride monstrous creatures from grasshoppers to geckos in a bid to survive in a harsh and wild world. Play solo or with up to 9 friends, with dedicated server support recently added to enhance the multiplayer experience. Uncover ancient lore scattered throughout a multitude of diverse biomes as you learn to survive, battling the hostile wilderness and elements themselves. Tame and ride wild creatures including colossal bugs, birds, lizards and more, with each mount providing a unique means of traversal. Craft powerful armour sets to personalise your appearance and arm yourself with a myriad of lethal weapons from great hammers to ballistic and cannons.

We recently went to visit the studio making the game, and played the PS5 version. Chris White said: “Visually, the PS5 version I played looks stunning. There so much attention to detail in the way creatures move and interact with both you and the environment, and the world around you is so full of colour. It also ran smoothly from what I played, giving me hope going into the full release. I’ve not been this excited by a survival game for a long time, possibly ever, and when the time comes, I know I’m going to be investing far too much time in building my own place in Smalland: Survive the Wilds when it drops on console. I want my pet bird, dammit, and I will get one”.

Smalland: Survive the Wilds is officially releasing on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on February 15th.