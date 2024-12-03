Smalland behind the scenes sound video released

Maximum Entertainment has released a new behind the scenes video for Smalland, showing off the sound design within the game.

The publisher says that the video is released just on the landmark of 7000 reviews on Steam, and says that the audio is a large part of why it’s been so well received. It features “Pav Gekko, and the Limelight Orchestra; as they create a special orchestral version of the stunning sound behind Smalland”, says the team.

Check out the video, below:

The game has received regular updates since its release, but the cornerstone of Smalland's fairytale atmosphere remains its compelling score – which can now be experienced like never before through its latest live orchestra interpretation. This behind-the-scenes video from the special Orchestral performances captures the love and care that was put into creating such a vibrant sound for this beloved title. Pav Gekko has created a Smalland soundtrack that is inspired by classical music and the greats from the world of cinema. He appears in the video alongside fellow composer Ryan Williams (Dead Island 2), who joined to observe the orchestra, and musicians from the local area that help to give the elf-like hero of Smalland their own Hollywood-style score.

“It is important that the music in games is of the highest quality,” says Pav Gekko, “The Smalland soundtrack stands out with its lush, deliberately old-fashioned sound, neo-classical orchestration, and vintage treatment that capture the magical, whimsical atmosphere of the game’s world. Inspired by iconic symphonic adventure scores of the 1980s, it blends nostalgic action-adventure idioms with a fairytale-like quality and vibrant orchestral colours. This approach transports listeners into the world of Smalland, where a tiny elf-like character embarks on a grand journey.”

You can check out the Spotify page for Pav Gekko, here.

Smalland is out now for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.