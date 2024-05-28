Smalland: Survive the Wilds “Taming” update adds new features

Developer Maximum Entertainment has announced a big new update for Smalland: Survive the Wilds, adding lots of new features, including a new bond system for when you looked after your tamed creatures.
Of the update, the team says: “Traverse lake sized puddles and mountainous trees as you battle against the landscape and elements themselves. Tame and ride monstrous creatures from grasshoppers to geckos in a bid to survive in a harsh and wild world. Play solo or with up to 9 friends, with dedicated server support, emotes and more.”
Available now, the update adds the following:
New Bond system
- Includes benefits when tamed creatures are well cared for
- Creatures may release themselves if neglected
Petting interaction with tamed creatures: Increases bond with tamed creatures
Brand new Creature traits
- 4 tiers of traits from common to legendary
- Each trait adds a unique benefit to every tamed creature
- More than 15 traits
Multiple active tamed creatures
- Players now have a party budget which allows for multiple, active tamed creatures
- Each creature has it’s own budget value depending on species, level and traits
New taming system
- 4 new tiers of deployable taming traps, which work on all tamable creatures
- Updated NPC dialogue and recipes for the new traps and baits required to craft them
- More engaging capture encounters with random chance elements
Improved tame survivability
- Tamed creates will now be ‘incapacitated’ when their health hits 0
- New item for reviving incapacitated tames
New player options: Including controls for turning off tamed creature death
In our review of Smalland, Chris White said: “Smalland: Survive the Wilds might not look like a AAA game, and some of the textures can be a little rough, but it’s impressive in both its scale and density, especially knowing it has come from a smaller studio. It’s also worth noting that I didn’t encounter a single bug while playing (apart from the organic kind). If you’re willing to give it your time, Smalland is a title that is filled with charm and character, a superb crafting suite, and intriguing lore that always managed to intrigue me and make me want to delve deeper into the vastness of its world. With plenty of options for those wanting to tweak the difficulty in a multitude of ways, there’s a slider for everything, and it feels like one of the best survival games on the market right now.”
Smalland: Survive the Wilds is available now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.