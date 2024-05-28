Smalland: Survive the Wilds “Taming” update adds new features

Developer Maximum Entertainment has announced a big new update for Smalland: Survive the Wilds, adding lots of new features, including a new bond system for when you looked after your tamed creatures.

Of the update, the team says: “Traverse lake sized puddles and mountainous trees as you battle against the landscape and elements themselves. Tame and ride monstrous creatures from grasshoppers to geckos in a bid to survive in a harsh and wild world. Play solo or with up to 9 friends, with dedicated server support, emotes and more.”

Available now, the update adds the following:

New Bond system

Includes benefits when tamed creatures are well cared for

Creatures may release themselves if neglected

Petting interaction with tamed creatures: Increases bond with tamed creatures

Brand new Creature traits

4 tiers of traits from common to legendary

Each trait adds a unique benefit to every tamed creature

More than 15 traits

Multiple active tamed creatures

Players now have a party budget which allows for multiple, active tamed creatures

Each creature has it’s own budget value depending on species, level and traits

New taming system

4 new tiers of deployable taming traps, which work on all tamable creatures

Updated NPC dialogue and recipes for the new traps and baits required to craft them

More engaging capture encounters with random chance elements

Improved tame survivability

Tamed creates will now be ‘incapacitated’ when their health hits 0

New item for reviving incapacitated tames

New player options: Including controls for turning off tamed creature death

In our review of Smalland, Chris White said: “Smalland: Survive the Wilds might not look like a AAA game, and some of the textures can be a little rough, but it’s impressive in both its scale and density, especially knowing it has come from a smaller studio. It’s also worth noting that I didn’t encounter a single bug while playing (apart from the organic kind). If you’re willing to give it your time, Smalland is a title that is filled with charm and character, a superb crafting suite, and intriguing lore that always managed to intrigue me and make me want to delve deeper into the vastness of its world. With plenty of options for those wanting to tweak the difficulty in a multitude of ways, there’s a slider for everything, and it feels like one of the best survival games on the market right now.”

Smalland: Survive the Wilds is available now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.