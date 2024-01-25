Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Wave 2: Side Order coming in February

Nintendo has announced the long-awaited release date for the Splatoon 3 “Side Order” expansion, and it’s coming on February 22nd.

Revealed via a very short trailer that feels a bit like a reminder the big second expansion is still coming, the description simply says: “All aboard, Inklings and Octolings! Wave 2 of the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass, Side Order, releases February 22nd”.

Check out the trailer below, and we’ll get into the official information, and what we know about it so far.

Challenge yourself to a new single-player campaign, Side Order! As Agent 8, you wake up to discover Inkopolis Square has been drained of color and its residents have gone missing. Looming over the city is the ominous Spire of Order. Alongside a drone who claims to be Off the Hook member Pearl, Agent 8 must fight off waves of enemies in floor after floor of challenges on their way to the top of the Spire and learn its secrets. Use colour chips to boost your abilities in this experience that’s designed to be replayed over and over.

It’s great to see Splatoon 3 getting a big single player expansion like this, as the campaign itself was already superb, and more of that can never be a bad thing. The first wave of the expansion pass was called “Inkopolis Plaza”, and described by Nintendo thus: “the bustling city center from the original Splatoon game, and make it your main hub! Another major metropolis of the Splatoon universe, Inkopolis has changed a bit in the past several years with some new shopkeepers. Ready to jam? Then come to Inkopolis to see some fresh Squid Sisters performances during Splatfests”.

I adored the base game, scoring it 9/10 in my review, saying: “Splatoon 3 may not be the most exciting release in the calendar, but it is the best the game has been. A plethora of tweaks to the formula mean it’s accessible, and there’s no nonsense to slow you down and stop you playing. A successful single player campaign is met with multiplayer fun that is unmatched by any other game for how unique and fun it is, and a massive amount of weapons means you won’t be getting bored any time soon. Splatoon 3 is a rip-roaring success, then, and is perhaps the game that fans wanted all along”.

