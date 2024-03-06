Horizon Forbidden West PC specs revealed

Sony and Nixxes Software has revealed the minimum specs for Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition on PC, and some customisation features, too.

Julian Huijbregts, Online Community Specialist at Nixxes Software (the studio porting the game to PC) said via the PlayStation Blog: “To ensure the game runs on a wide variety of PC hardware, including portable gaming devices, we’ve included graphics presets ranging from very low to very high. This allows gamers with the latest hardware to push their systems, while also providing a great experience on less powerful PCs”.

It seems the minimum RAM needed is 16GB, and that doesn’t change whether you’re running it at Very High or “Very Low” minimum preset. The lowest will get you 720p at 30fps, while the highest is 4K at 60fps.

Here’s the specs for “very low”, the minimum. Note that all presets require “Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)”, 150GB of space, and 16GB of RAM.

Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB

Moving up to medium, which will get you 1080p at 60fps, and is the recommended specs:

Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

Next it’s the “High” preset, which gets you 1440p at 60fps, or 4K at 30fps:

Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800

Lastly, that “very high” preset, for 4K at 60fps:

Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT

Huijbregts says: “If you prefer to tweak settings and visuals to your own liking, you’ll find plenty of options in the launcher and in the game menus. Next to individual quality settings for textures, level of detail, shadows, water, terrain and more, you can use sliders to adjust the field of view and visual effects like motion blur and film grain. You’ll also find toggles to adjust full screen effects like radial blur, lens flares, bloom and vignette to taste”.

The “complete edition” of Horizon Forbidden West includes the base game and the Burning Shores expansion, as well as some bonus content you can see via the image below.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is coming to PC on March 21st, it’s out now for PS5.