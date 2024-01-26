Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition coming to PC in March

PlayStation has confirmed the release date and additional features for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, and it’s March 21st. Obviously Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is the PC edition, and the development of this port/version is by Nixxes Software, and the Online Community Specialist Julian Huijbregts took to the Official PlayStation Blog to explain some of the features.

The Complete Edition will include the Burning Shores expansion, and if you pre-order you can get the following bonus content:

Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow (available only with pre-purchase)

Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation

Network)

Network) 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Check out the PC features trailer, below:

Huijbregts explained that the PC version will feature “unlocked frame rates, customizable graphics settings and a broad range of performance-enhancing technologies, including NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation”, adding “AMD FSR and Intel XeSS are also supported. For players with high-end hardware and extra headroom, image-enhancing NVIDIA DLAA is also available. The game leverages DirectStorage for quick loading times on PC”.

A variety of resolutions will be supported, too, including “21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide and even 48:9 resolutions with compatibility for triple-monitor setups”.

Elsewhere, “Fully customizable mouse and keyboard controls let you traverse the Forbidden West and fight ferocious machines on your PC the way you want to. The game also features extensive controller support, including Steam Input support for remapping and customization of your peripheral of choice to your preferences”, said Huijbregts, continuing to add “Use a PlayStation DualSense controller for the most immersive experience, with adaptive triggers that let you feel the tension in the string of your bow and haptic feedback that makes you feel the impact when you’re engaging in melee combat”.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 21st.