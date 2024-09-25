LEGO Horizon Adventures gets release date, Digital Deluxe Edition detailed

At last night’s State of Play, it was revealed LEGO Horizon Adventures would be releasing on November 14 for PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders will go live on October 3, with multiple editions available, including physical and digital editions, and the Digital Deluxe Edition, which was has been detailed by Bo de Vries, Studio Communications Lead at Guerilla via an official PlayStation blog post.

For those who pre-order either the physical or digital editions of LEGO Horizon Adventures, they will get a LEGO version of the iconic Shield-Weaver outfit to use in the game. As for the Digital Deluxe Edition, players will receive the following bonuses:

Roller Coaster Customization | No need to choose between roof or coaster; you can have both and bring some theme park fun to Mother’s Heart!

| No need to choose between roof or coaster; you can have both and bring some theme park fun to Mother’s Heart! Three iconic Horizon outfits | Pay homage to Aloy’s adventures in the icy north with the Banuk Armor, channel your inner Eclipse with the Shadow Stalwart outfit, or fight metal with metal as “Alloy” Aloy!

| Pay homage to Aloy’s adventures in the icy north with the Banuk Armor, channel your inner Eclipse with the Shadow Stalwart outfit, or fight metal with metal as “Alloy” Aloy! Ratchet and Rivet outfits | Join the thrilling journey as intergalactic super-mechanic Ratchet or trans-dimensional Resistance fighter Rivet.

| Join the thrilling journey as intergalactic super-mechanic Ratchet or trans-dimensional Resistance fighter Rivet. Sackboy outfit | Trading cloth and stuffing for bricks and studs, LittleBigPlanet’s Sackboy is available to join the party!

A trailer celebrating the release date and pre-order announcement can be watched below: