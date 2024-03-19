Lightyear Frontier is out on PC and Xbox Series S|X (via Game Pass) today

Developer Frame Break and Amplifier Studios has announced that Lightyear Frontier is now available on PC and Xbox Series S|X, and in Game Pass.

If you want to buy it from the Xbox Store, the team says it’ll cost you $24.99 / £20.99 / €24,99, and also confirms that while it’s in early access / preview program now, “fans of Lightyear Frontier can look forward to even more exciting content post-launch”.

Check out the latest trailer, below

Lightyear Frontier takes the classic farming genre and introduces a new piece of machinery for players to use, their very own mech. Players can enjoy a combat-free experience, with mysteries to uncover and the ability to interact with the local environment, restoring the planet and saving it from pollution – all from within the comfort of their own farming Mech. Working alone, or with up to three friends online, players must gather, grow and regenerate resources, craft structures, while using their mech to help them along their journey. Split up, work as a team, and assign each other different roles to manage their homestead, tend to wildlife, or start cleaning up the planet. While cultivating their new home, Exofarmers will also uncover the ancient mysteries of the planet. Players must take care of their surroundings on this picturesque planet by planting trees, clearing the mysterious pollen, and removing the noxious sludge to create a sustainable exofarm.

In our early access review, Mick said: “As with any survival-crafting-farming game in early access, Lightyear Frontier will only grown and evolve – but unlike many of its contemporaries, it already feels like a complete experience. How long it can sustain my interest with so few possibilities of sudden death or unannounced explosions of violent fury when the wildlife is careless enough to wander through my domain remains to be seen, but if you want a relaxing, good-looking, steady little farming sim with a touch of sci-fi and lots of scope to build and grow, Lightyear Frontier’s early access offering is worth checking out”.

If you’re planning on playing the game, you should also keep an eye on our comprehensive crafting guide, which will break down any of the materials you need to progress the game.

Also it’s worth noting if you own Planet Crafter, you’ll get an “additional discount for Lightyear Frontier if they add it to their collection. Lightyear Frontier players on Steam will also receive a discount if they add Planet Crafter to their collection”.