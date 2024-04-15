Lightyear Frontier patch makes some resources easier to see

Developer Frame Break has updated Lightyear Frontier to version 0.1.407.0 which has mostly made some resources easier to see.

A lot of the update revolves around bug fixes, which is to be expected for a game in early access, but there are some changes, as follows:

A message will now be displayed if the game fails to save

Increased angle threshold for Seed Shooter lock-ons

Added a glow effect on Coal-nodes to make them easier to see

Updated wild Weeds particle system for better visibility between tiers

Slightly increased the weight of Dried Glo Fruit.

Minor graphical tweaks

Updated Crobling material

Updated Small Meadow Trees material and LODs

This seems to be a fairly small update when it comes to changes, but there is sometimes some confusion with the visual identification of certain bits and bobs, so this fix should remove that as an issue.

Here’s the lengthy list of bug fixes, as well, with our video review inserted to break up the wall of text!

Fixed one potential cause for the game freezing on a black screen on launch

Rebuilt the Achievement system to fix issues where some achievements wouldn’t unlock for some players

Fixed issue where the Radio Tower quest did not complete after building the Radio tower (this will only affect new save files)

Fixed issue where the Daily Request menu doesn’t reset properly after certain actions

Fixed Compost Box not saving and loading properly

Fixed issue with Compost Box not working correctly for clients

Fixed collision on the Request Board

Fixed Upgrade Dock not being paintable

Fixed issue where some sessions would not show up in Recent Sessions list

Quest destination should now complete if player already is in destination when receiving quest

Fixed issue where holograms progress were displayed incorrectly for clients

Fixed paths only being visible to the host of a session in certain scenarios

Fixed issue where VFX of harvested wild plants did not show for clients

Goo and weeds should now be destroyed when on plots that get recycled

Fixed spawning of wild plants so it won’t happen on paths or fields

Fixed issue where some Noxious Weeds spawned underneath the map in Yellow Forest

Fixed issue where one Noxious Slime spawned underneath the map in Stepstone Peak

Fixed coziness and crafting buff indicators displaying incorrect values sometimes

Fixed auto-pickup not behaving properly when over-encumbered

Fixed several issues with weeds spawned by the Weed Seeds hazard event

Fixed issue with grass not coming back after recycling the Mansion

Fixed an issue where players could not exit the mech while looking at a treasure

Fixed an issue where players could use the Tool Cycle button while the Tool Wheel was open

Fixed an issue regarding Mech jumping while selecting a Tractor Mode that had unintended side effects

Fixed an issue where certain UI elements sometimes unintentionally reset their scroll position

The Farmer can no longer interact with objects while selecting a tool

Znork should now behave same for clients and hosts

Fixed clients sometimes not being able to place holograms of fences

Fixed an issue where players could interact with certain constructs during the day transition

Fixed clipping issues with some nodes and terrain

Fixed issue of some items weight being different from what the game showed

Fixed recycling effects not playing properly on the Upgrade Dock

Reduced incorrect size of hologram and interact box for the Oil Presser

Fixed some gaps in the landscape

Added missing light rays on pillars in vault main hall

Fixed Power Armor Hood flickering

Lightyear Frontier is in early access on PC via Steam now, and on Xbox via preview programme.