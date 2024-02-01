Lightyear Frontier release date confirmed, demo out now

Developer FRAMEBREAK has confirmed the long awaited release date for Lightyear Frontier, but also released a demo you can play today.

Lightyear Frontier will be released into early access on PC and in the Xbox preview program for Xbox Series S|X (via Game Pass, too) on March 19th. The team says that it blends “mech-based gameplay with open-world farming exploration and featuring crafting, resource management, and base building”, and that demo is out now, with pre-orders for the early access release also open now.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

Lightyear Frontier takes the classic farming genre and introduces a new piece of machinery for players to use, their very own mech. Settling down in the Frontier, players will work to create a homestead and build a successful farm as they live in harmony with the environment. Through farming, players are able to craft useful items, mech upgrades and accumulate resources they can then sell. By exploring the world, players can clean up polluted regions and rejuvenate the land, uncovering an ancient mystery on the way. With its unique peaceful mech-based gameplay, players can use combat-free tools such as chainsaws and a machine gun loaded with seeds to harvest resources and plant crops either alone or with up to three friends online. Taking care of the environment in this picturesque planet is also key, as planting new trees and clearing up the mysterious pollution will help cultivate the world and create a sustainable exofarm for players to enjoy.

The demo will offer an early taste of the game, and the title will also be part of Steam Next Fest running from February 5th to February 12th. We may have waited a long time to experience this for ourselves, but at least now we can, safe in the knowledge the release date isn’t too far away.

Lightyear Frontier is coming to PC and Xbox on March 19th via early access. The demo is out now.