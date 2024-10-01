Lightyear Frontier “Animals & Neighbours” update released

Frame Break has announced the long-awaited “Animals & Neighbours” update for Lightyear Frontier is now available.

The developer says it’s the “biggest content update since launch”, and you can see how, as despite being in early access, this new update adds a whole lot of content, and things to do.

First up, is the new Neighbour system:

You can now invite your intergalactic neighbours, Ulf and Diane, to your planet by building the Lunar Lander Construct!

Each neighbour has their own story and quests to complete and unique mechanics you’ll discover by interacting with them.

Grow rare and valuable crops by splicing together multiple seeds into mutated super seeds. Harvest these mutated crops to unlock new decorations or sell them for a hefty penny.

Diane will teach you everything you need to know about taking care of animals on your farm. Build them a cozy pen, keep them well-fed and hydrated, and don’t forget to give them plenty of pets!

Help your neighbours get settled in by completing tasks, and even build them a cozy homestead to continue their research on your beautiful planet.

There are also now two new animals: the Crystalhoof, and Mox.

You can now find Abandoned Eggs scattered around the restored biomes. Bring them back to your farm and hatch them in the Egg Incubator!

Change the lenses in the Incubator to boost your chances of hatching twin animals or rare versions.

Keep an eye on your animals’ needs using the Animals Overview.

Happy, well-cared-for animals will drop special resources that unlock new crafting recipes.

Plus, you can dress up your animals with fun accessories like hats and sunglasses using the new Animal Accessory Studio!

On top of that, there are 19 new achievements, a Lawnmower upgrade (that you can find in the mech upgrade depot), new crafting recipes, and a new grass render, which the team says offers a ” more smoother and vibrant frontier farming experience”.

You can check out the FAQ for the update via the official Steam post, but yes, you can carry on your old save, hurrah.

Lightyear Frontier is out now via PC early access on Steam and in the Xbox preview programme. Check our our Crafting Guide for the game here.