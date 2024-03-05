Minishoot’ Adventures finally has a release date in April

Two-person indie studio SoulGame has announced the release date for upcoming top-down shooter-Metroidvania, Minishoot’ Adventures, and it’s coming on April 2nd to PC via Steam.

Having played a demo of it (which you can grab now), it’s like the original top-down Zelda games mixed with a Metroidvania, but also a bullet-hell shooter, and we’ve been keeping tabs on this one for a while now. It’s made by a very small studio too, comprising Séverin Larose (Game designer, coder, animator, composer), and Adrien Sele (Artist and UI/UX designer).

The team said: “We designed a map that would be enticing to discover, similar to a Metroidvania, with lots of connections, shortcuts, secrets, and skills that when unlocked, allow to unfold more paths to explore. All the while facing challenging bullet hell style combat with clean and polished visuals. The ability to drive around the world using a mini spaceship as a living character, allows for fluid navigation overall, making the exploration and backtracking a pleasure instead of a chore. We put all our love for Zelda 1 and shoot’em ups into Minishoot’, we hope you’ll find it interesting!”.

Check out the new launch trailer:

The Unchosen has returned… Minions have emerged from the underworld, your village has been destroyed, and all your friends are now trapped in corrupted crystal… Embark on a journey to save the world in this bullet-filled adventure, born from our desire to mix the joy of open-ended exploration with a top-down shooter’s juicy game feel. The title takes the straightforward frantic joy and game feel of shoot em ups and combines them with the exciting feeling of going on an adventure, like in the first Legend of Zelda. Fly into a charming handcrafted world and live an adventure that mixes up open exploration with crispy twin-stick shooter action. Fight your way from the shiny overworld to the deepest caves, improve your ship and overcome the dungeons’ bosses to rescue your friends!

Here’s a list of key features from the latest press release:

ENGAGE WITH TIGHT COMBAT: Take control of a swift and responsive spaceship, and shoot your way through handcrafted encounters supported by a crystal clear esthetic and crispy game feel. Overcome bosses in intense Bullet Hell battles, with difficulty options for both newcomers and veterans.

VENTURE ON YOUR OWN: Plunge into an entirely handcrafted world built with many interconnections to explore on your own. Lush caverns, ancient temples and sunken cities await you with their unique treasures, challenges and secrets.

RECLAIM THE STOLEN POWERS: Finding the Primordial Powers will improve your combat and exploration abilities while also opening up the map bit by bit as you unlock new paths and reveal shortcuts.

IMPROVE YOUR SHIP: Upgrade your ship by leveling up, finding various items and buying equipment. Don’t forget to rescue your adorable friends; each of them will help you in their own way!

DIFFICULTY ADAPTABLE FOR ALL PLAYERS: Whether you like chill exploration or hardcore Bullet Hell, we got you covered with 3 difficulty modes, aiming assistance, auto fire and more accessibility options.

Minishoot’ Adventures is coming to PC via Steam on April 2nd.