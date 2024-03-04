The Thaumaturge by Fool’s Theory is a narrative-driven adventure set in early twentieth-century Warsaw, and you might be wondering how long it takes to beat it. Playing as Wiktor Szulski, you are a thaumaturge and capable of seeing demons, and finding out the truth about people just by touching objects they’ve come into contact with. Your journey takes you all around the city, uncovering the truth about the death of your father, and along the way discovering more about yourself, and who exactly is your friend and who is not. It’s quite a long adventure, but having finished it here at God is a Geek, we can reveal how long it will take you to beat The Thaumaturge.

The Thaumaturge | How many chapters?

The Thaumaturge is split into the 3 main chapters, known as Acts, and within each Act, you have multiple story missions to complete, as well as plenty of side content to unlock and delve into. The bulk of the missions are in Act 1 and Act 2 though, which makes Act 3 significantly shorter to play through than the other two.

Is there a point of no return?

There is a point of no return in the game which is very clearly marked for you, so you cannot miss it. It comes when you are most of the way through Act 2 and have to make some key decisions that will affect the end of the game. Before you proceed past this point you will need to have mopped up all outstanding side content as most of it will be locked off afterwards due to what happens in the story.

The Thaumaturge | How long to beat

Your adventure with the Thaumaturge can be completed in 20-25 hours depending on how much side content you complete. Our timer sat at 25 hours when we saw the credits roll but that included completing all content available that we could find. Should you wish to mainline the story, you will reduce the run time, but also miss out on some story beats, and you can actually affect your ending by rushing through as well.

