In The Thaumaturge you will acquire demons, each of which is known as a Salutor. These are incredibly useful to acquire, not only to help you in combat encounters but also to unlock extra parts of your Thaumaturgy skill tree to enable Wiktor to become stronger as a Thaumaturge and deal with everything the later parts of the game can throw at him. As such it is worth finding every Salutor in the game, to make yourself as strong as possible. To do this simply follow our guide below to find every Salutor in The Thaumaturge.

How Many Salutors are there?

In total, there are eight Salutors to find in the Thaumaturge. Each of them are linked to the four main schools in your Thaumaturgy skill tree: Heart, Deed, Mind, and Word. The first four Salutors are found as part of the story, and each one is linked to each school. But it is then possible to find four more optional Salutors, one for each school, taking you to the maximum of eight.

The Thaumaturge | How to get every Salutor

Upyr

Name: Upyr

School: Heart

Act found in: N/A

Mission found in: N/A

Details

As Wiktor’s Salutor from when he was a child, you start the game with Upyr as a Salutor, and so you do not need to complete any missions to unlock him.

Bukavac

Name: Bukavac

School: Deed

Act found in: Prologue

Mission found in: Shadows of Sins Past

Details

As the culmination of the Prologue chapter, you will need to confront Luka about the murder in town. What will result is a boss fight with Bukavac. Defeat him and you will land this Deed Salutor.

Lelek

Name: Lelek

School: Mind

Act found in: Act 1

Mission found in: Bastards of the Night

Details

After traipsing around bars with Abaurycy, you’ll eventually find your way to Danis, who is the owner of Lelek’s flaw. You’ll need to challenge him to a game of Russian Roulette. Completing the game will bring out the Flaw and battle with Lelek. Beat him for this Mind Salutor.

Veles

Name: Veles

School: Word

Act found in: Act 1

Mission found in: The Reptilian Bash

Details

After fully investigating all around Svetlana’s apartment, and interacting with Sofya and her friends fully, it will be time for the seance. Here you will want to rile up Sofya, to bring her Flaw to the fore. Do so and you will battle off against Veles, and bag this Salutor.

Morana

Name: Morana

School: Mind

Act found in: Act 2

Mission found in: Horses in the Sky

Details

You can actually complete most of this mission in Act 1, you will just need to have at least a Word rating of level 5. However, once you have found the culprit to this murder case, you won’t then get the Salutor. Instead you will need to wait for a phone call from Pelevin. This call won’t happen until Act 2, after you’ve finished speaking to Ligia for the first time. Once you’ve taken the call, you can head back to Powisle, and meet with Katejan. Reach for his Flaw, beat Morana, and then you will have her by your side.

Djinn

Name: Djinn

School: Heart

Act found in: Act 2

Mission found in: Fearless

Details

After you have tracked down Leila, you need to prove that she has been stealing from Tweezer’s safe. When you confront her, it will reveal her Flaw and you can battle it out with the Djinn to conquer it.

Krampus

Name: Krampus

School: Word

Act found in: Act 2

Mission found in: A Rod for the Hero

Details

Note: To start this quest you will need to explore Port Praga, and pick up a hidden item relating to fireworks, which will kick of The Real Fireworks quest. Pursue this to reach A Rod for the Hero.

After rescuing Private Lichocki from the warehouse where Elek and his men were holding him hostage, you then have to find Elek standing up to the officers. A fight will ensue, but a riled-up Elek reveals his Flaw, and you can battle Krampus for this

Golem

Name: Golem

School: Deed

Act found in: Act 2

Mission found in: Clay Ambitions

Details

During the summoning ceremony in the basement to bring the Golem back, you will have a choice. Every choice results in a battle with the Golem, but you can also manipulate Rolfe to get Ligia’s flaw as well. The choice is yours. Beat the Golem battle to secure it.

And there you have it, you now have all eight Salutors in The Thaumaturge.