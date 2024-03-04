In The Thaumaturge you will acquire demons, each of which is known as a Salutor. These are incredibly useful to acquire, not only to help you in combat encounters but also to unlock extra parts of your Thaumaturgy skill tree to enable Wiktor to become stronger as a Thaumaturge and deal with everything the later parts of the game can throw at him. As such it is worth finding every Salutor in the game, to make yourself as strong as possible. To do this simply follow our guide below to find every Salutor in The Thaumaturge.
How Many Salutors are there?
In total, there are eight Salutors to find in the Thaumaturge. Each of them are linked to the four main schools in your Thaumaturgy skill tree: Heart, Deed, Mind, and Word. The first four Salutors are found as part of the story, and each one is linked to each school. But it is then possible to find four more optional Salutors, one for each school, taking you to the maximum of eight.
The Thaumaturge | How to get every Salutor
Upyr
Name: Upyr
School: Heart
Act found in: N/A
Mission found in: N/A
Details
As Wiktor’s Salutor from when he was a child, you start the game with Upyr as a Salutor, and so you do not need to complete any missions to unlock him.
Bukavac
Name: Bukavac
School: Deed
Act found in: Prologue
Mission found in: Shadows of Sins Past
Details
As the culmination of the Prologue chapter, you will need to confront Luka about the murder in town. What will result is a boss fight with Bukavac. Defeat him and you will land this Deed Salutor.
Lelek
Name: Lelek
School: Mind
Act found in: Act 1
Mission found in: Bastards of the Night
Details
After traipsing around bars with Abaurycy, you’ll eventually find your way to Danis, who is the owner of Lelek’s flaw. You’ll need to challenge him to a game of Russian Roulette. Completing the game will bring out the Flaw and battle with Lelek. Beat him for this Mind Salutor.
Veles
Name: Veles
School: Word
Act found in: Act 1
Mission found in: The Reptilian Bash
Details
After fully investigating all around Svetlana’s apartment, and interacting with Sofya and her friends fully, it will be time for the seance. Here you will want to rile up Sofya, to bring her Flaw to the fore. Do so and you will battle off against Veles, and bag this Salutor.
Morana
Name: Morana
School: Mind
Act found in: Act 2
Mission found in: Horses in the Sky
Details
You can actually complete most of this mission in Act 1, you will just need to have at least a Word rating of level 5. However, once you have found the culprit to this murder case, you won’t then get the Salutor. Instead you will need to wait for a phone call from Pelevin. This call won’t happen until Act 2, after you’ve finished speaking to Ligia for the first time. Once you’ve taken the call, you can head back to Powisle, and meet with Katejan. Reach for his Flaw, beat Morana, and then you will have her by your side.
Djinn
Name: Djinn
School: Heart
Act found in: Act 2
Mission found in: Fearless
Details
After you have tracked down Leila, you need to prove that she has been stealing from Tweezer’s safe. When you confront her, it will reveal her Flaw and you can battle it out with the Djinn to conquer it.
Krampus
Name: Krampus
School: Word
Act found in: Act 2
Mission found in: A Rod for the Hero
Details
Note: To start this quest you will need to explore Port Praga, and pick up a hidden item relating to fireworks, which will kick of The Real Fireworks quest. Pursue this to reach A Rod for the Hero.
After rescuing Private Lichocki from the warehouse where Elek and his men were holding him hostage, you then have to find Elek standing up to the officers. A fight will ensue, but a riled-up Elek reveals his Flaw, and you can battle Krampus for this
Golem
Name: Golem
School: Deed
Act found in: Act 2
Mission found in: Clay Ambitions
Details
During the summoning ceremony in the basement to bring the Golem back, you will have a choice. Every choice results in a battle with the Golem, but you can also manipulate Rolfe to get Ligia’s flaw as well. The choice is yours. Beat the Golem battle to secure it.
And there you have it, you now have all eight Salutors in The Thaumaturge.