We Are Football 2024 released on PC today

The minds behind On the Ball and EA Sports FIFA Manager has released a new management game: We Are Football 2024, and it’s out today on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and priced at £34.99 / $39.99 / €39.99, published by HandyGames.
The FIFA Manager games were great back in the day, but eventually stopped coming out, as EA looked to focus on the mainline FIFA games, so it’s great to see the minds behind them making a new title.
Check out the launch trailer below, and the information from the latest press release, too:
In We Are Football 2024, players immerse themselves in the dynamic world of football, where they can choose to take the reins of an existing club or build their own from scratch. Whether managing men’s or women’s teams, players will navigate the highs and lows of the beautiful game, striving to etch their name into the annals of managerial greatness.
One of the standout features of We Are Football 2024 is its immersive 3D game engine, allowing managers to directly influence on-pitch action through instructional shouts. From simulating matches across decades to experiencing games in conference mode, the possibilities are endless. Relive match highlights, dissect goals, and revel in a comprehensive season summary like never before.
But the depth of We Are Football 2024 doesn’t stop there. With an extensive feature set, including a powerful external editor, players can customize every aspect of the game to suit their preferences. From league systems to player attributes, the game offers over 100 options and difficulty settings, ensuring a tailored experience for every player.
Here’s the list of key features taken from the press release:
- Clear user interface with customizable menus
- In-game editor for real-time club and player adjustments
- Hotseat multiplayer for up to 4 players
- Over 12,000 AI-generated pictures for realism
- Stadium editor for customization and expansion
- National team integration with separate championship modes
- Tactical analysis option for in-depth match insights
- Fully editable league systems with promotion/relegation regulations
We Are Football 2024 is out now for PC.