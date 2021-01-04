Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom- Rehydrated coming to mobile on January 21

HandyGames has today announced that Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom- Rehydrated is coming to mobile on January 21, 2021. The game is available now for pre-order on the Apple Appstore and available to pre-register on Google Play. This follows SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated coming to PC and consoles last year.

The spongetacular remake of this fan-favorite title will have players battle raging robots with bubble blasting abilities and show the evil Plankton once and for all that the secret formula belongs to no one other than Mr. Krabs himself. Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and use each one’s unique set of skills. Run, bounce, and underpants-bungee-jump through Bikini Bottom and meet countless characters from the beloved television series. The battle is on!

You can check out the YouTube trailer below:

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Mobile will release on January 21, 2021, and be priced at $9.99 / €9.99 / £8.99

Key Features:

Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and use their unique skills

Curb Plankton’s evil scheme to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of rusty robots

Experience memorable encounters with countless characters from the series

Enjoy overhauled visuals for modern devices and polished controls for a marvelous mobile experience

Play with a gamepad thanks to full controller support

Ravel in childhood memories with the characters’ original voices from the TV series

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom is out now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It launches on mobile devices on January 21, 2021.