SaGa Emerald Beyond gets three new playable demos

Square Enix has released three playable demos for SaGa Emerald Beyond across three platforms, offering three ways to sample the game.

What this means is that each platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam will get the chance to “learn more about three of SaGa Emerald Beyond’s core characters and get a head start on the game before launch as demo save data will transfer over to the full game on each respective platform”.

The publisher says these three platform-exclusive demos will offer “several hours” of three different characters’ storylines, as follows:

Tsunanori Mido (PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4): A man who can manipulate kugutsu, or animated puppets, protecting the barrier around his home, Miyako City. When the city is plagued by all kinds of supernatural phenomena, Tsunanori embarks on a journey to other worlds to find four elemental spirits in order to restore order to the spiritual realm.

Ameya (Nintendo Switch): A witch-in-training who visits Miyako City and lives in secret as a schoolgirl as a part of her graduation exam. After Ameya is attacked by an unknown person, she loses practically all of her magical power and must find a way to regain what was lost and pass her final exam.

Diva No. 5 (PC): A songstress mech designed to sing and dance from the world of Avalon. After singing a forbidden song, however, Diva’s memory and singing functionality are sealed away, causing her to lose her livelihood and music itself. In her despair, Diva discards her “human” body and, going with the flow, accepts an invitation from a secret society, leaving Avalon behind.

Pre-orders for the game will be available along with these demos from 5pm BST (UK) / 9am PDT (USA) today, April 4th.

SaGa Emerald Beyond is coming to Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, PC, and iOS and Android devices on April 25th.