Amazon Games opening new studio in Europe

Amazon Games has today announced it is opening a new games development studio in Europe, based in Bucharest, Romania. This new studio adds to the ever-expanding team Amazon has around the world, including Orange County, Montreal, San Diego, and Seattle. The new studio is hiring now in an effort to “focus on supporting Amazon Games’ diverse portfolio of games now and in the future.”

“Amazon Games is focused on developing and publishing great games, and we have an ambitious long-term roadmap in front of us,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games. “Expanding our internal development teams into Europe was a natural next step for us as we tackle our broad portfolio. Bucharest is known as one of the top emerging European cities for game development and we look forward to tapping into the rich talent pool.”

The new studio will be led by industry veteran Cristian Pana, who has over 20 years of experience in the gaming industry, recently working as Managing Director at Ubisoft Bucharest. He has been a part of some of the biggest games across various genres, such as Tom Clancy’s The Division, The Crew, Far Cry, and Avatar.

“I’m thrilled to join Amazon Games at a time when the team is actively building across an exciting roadmap,” said Cristian Pana, Studio Head for Amazon Games Bucharest. “I’ve built and led outstanding teams in the past and I know this area of Europe is a hot spot for some of the very best talent in gaming.”

Amazon Games has put out an interview with Cristian, so if you fancy learning more about the brand new studio, you can check it out right here. Amazon Games already has Lost Ark and New World under its belt, with recently announced titles that include Tomb Raider, Lord of the Rings, and Throne and Liberty. Two new unannounced projects are also in development at its San Diego and Montreal branches.