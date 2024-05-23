Islands of Insight getting offline mode in the near future

Lunarch Studios and Behaviour Interactive have announced they are working on implementing an offline mode for Islands of Insight. Due to player feedback and the “desire for a more flexible experience,” the new offline mode will let players enjoy the game in their own way without the need to play online.

Islands of Insight is a sublime shared-world puzzle game where you play as a Seeker on a peaceful journey of exploration and discovery. Enjoy countless hours of gameplay as you seek out and solve 10,000+ puzzles at your own pace across an awe-inspiring world of floating islands.

Islands of Insight was made to be playable in a shared environment that promotes a sense of community and interactions with others without interrupting the players who prefer to play puzzle games on their own. While no release date has been given for the offline mode, the developers have said to expect it in the “coming months.” There is currently a demo available for Islands of Insight on the official Steam page, and it will also be a part of Steam Cerebral Puzzle Showcase from May 23 to May 30.

We loved the game when it released in February and said “Islands of Insight is a hugely ambitious open world puzzle game, packed full of different types of puzzle to solve. The world is a joy to explore, and gaining sparks and levelling up makes every minute you spend solving a tough perspective puzzle incredibly worthwhile. With over ten thousand puzzles to solve and the ability to do so with friends, Islands of Insight is a game I can’t imagine stopping playing any time soon.”