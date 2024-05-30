Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 reveals Ventrue clan playstyle

Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room has revealed the Ventrue clan’s playstyle and abilities for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 via a new official blog post.

We’ve previously had reveals of the Banu Haqim style, and the Tremere playable clan, along with a recent lengthy section of gameplay shown off, but we still don’t have a release date for this one yet.

Playing a Ventrue in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is described by the publisher as playing the role of a blue-blooded tyrant who incites “bedience in both their allies and their foes”. The official description says: “Focusing on the Discipline Dominate, Ventrue forces their prey to obey their command to fight their friends, forget what they’ve seen or even kill themselves. Feeding builds up Fortitude, allowing the Ventrue to soak up more damage in case any enemy is powerful enough to resist their force of will.”

Ventrue vampires usually choose their progeny from mortals familiar with power, wealth and influence. Seeing themselves as the rightful leaders of vampire society, Kindred of clan Ventrue take up the mantle of leadership wherever possible, often in the form of high positions in Camarilla Courts.

Here’s the list of abilities for the Ventrue:

Flesh of Marble: Feeding hardens the skin, making players highly damage resistant.

Cloud Memory: Cause a target to forget you were there, putting them into a relaxed state.

Possession: Possess an opponent, allowing you to see through their eyes for a period. While possessed, the target can be commanded to attack another person.

Terminal Decree: Use your powers of "Dominate" to command someone to eliminate themselves.

Mass Manipulation: Subdue enemies within your gaze, preventing them from attacking. "Dominate" abilities will affect all subdued opponents while Mass Manipulation is active.

Thirst: Increases the amount of health restored by feeding.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 hasn’t got a release date yet but is set for a 2024 release date on PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.