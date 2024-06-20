Throne and Liberty gets release date and open beta announcement

Amazon Games and NCSOFT have announced that Throne and Liberty will be launching worldwide on September 17. The free-to-play MMORPG will feature cross-platform play when it releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and to coincide with the announcement, a new trailer has been released that gives a detailed look at what players can expect when they enter the world of Solisium.

Throne and Liberty features a robust social experience, where players are encouraged to join guilds and engage with one another. Guild interactions and alliances are integral to the game experience, as players can take part in epic Player vs. Environment (PvE) and Player vs. Player (PvP) battles, such as Castle Siege, that can accommodate thousands of players at once. This all takes place in a persistent open world called Solisium, where dynamic, interactive environments affect the gameplay in meaningful ways. Unpredictable weather cycles impact how your weapons perform, alter the terrain around you, and reveal new access points. While exploring the world, players will be able to transform into creatures that fly through the air or take to the sea for rapid travel, or even morph into defeated bosses to turn the tide in battle.

“On behalf of Amazon Games and NCSOFT, I’m proud to announce that Throne and Liberty will launch on September 17, 2024. We all know fans around the world have been eagerly waiting for news on when they can jump into the game,” said Merv Lee Kwai, Head of Third-Party Publishing at Amazon Games. “We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on, and invite you to experience it all for yourself when the game launches this September.”

An open beta has also been announced for Throne and Liberty that will run on all platforms and supported regions between July 18 and 23. For players wanting to get in on the action, they can sign up on the official website. The developers hope that players will be able to provide important feedback and help to “shape the future” of the game.

You can watch the new trailer below: