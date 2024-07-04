Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree new patch released

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments
- Decreased the damage and damage animation of the shearing vacuum effect of the “Swift Slash” Skill.
General balance adjustments
- Increased the Intelligence scaling of the Carian Sorcery Sword and slightly decreased the base damage.
- Extended the throwing attacks range for the following weapons:
- Smithscript Dagger / Smithscript Cirque
- Changed the placement of the bosses in the re-fight against the Golden Hippopotamus and Commander Gaius bosses to be in the same position as in the first fight.
Patch 1.12.3 has been released for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree.
Patch notes are available here: https://t.co/B5gLHZ9bSr
Thank you for your support and passion. pic.twitter.com/niNSc8IRrG
— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) July 4, 2024
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the Rolling Sparks Skill to deal more damage than expected.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Rolling Sparks and Wall of Sparks Skills to deal no damage while some special effects were applied to the player.
- Fixed a bug where some special effects of a right-handed weapon would also be applied to the following Weapon Skills when cast with the left hand:
- Feeble Lord’s Frenzied Flame
- Discus Hurl
- Fixed a bug where successfully guarding while attacking using the Thrusting Shield weapon type would consume less stamina than intended.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from cancelling the attack recovery of two-handed strong attacks by rolling for certain weapons of the Backhand Blades weapon type.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Lightning Perfume Bottle and Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle weapons to deal double damage under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug where the Arcane scaling of the Bloodfiend’s Arm weapon was higher than intended when setting an affinity. The status buildup of the heavy attack was also reduced.
- Fixed a bug where the Faith scaling of the Gazing Finger weapon was not being applied correctly.
- Fixed a bug where the damage animation of some attacks of the Fire Knight’s Greatsword against players was different than expected.
- Fixed a bug where the attack affinity of some attacks of the Fire Knight’s Greatsword were different than expected.
- Fixed a bug that caused some affinities for the following weapons to be higher than intended:
- Smithscript Dagger
- Smithscript Cirque
- Smithscript Axe
- Smithscript Greathammer
- Smithscript Spear
- Golem Fist
- Smithscript Shield
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies to heal when the Maximum HP reduction gradual HP reduction effect applied by Black Knife Tiche wore off.
- Fixed a bug that caused summoned NPCs to behave differently than expected under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug that where the unblockable bite attack of the Golden Hippopotamus boss would connect with players more easily than intended.
- Fixed a bug that caused text to display differently than expected.
- Several other performance improvements and bug fixes.
Possible unstable performance fixes
- For the PS5 version of the game, unstable framerate may be improved by using the “Rebuild Database” option from the device’s safe mode.
- In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the “System” > “Graphics Settings” > “Raytracing Quality” from the title screen or in-game menu.
- In the PC Version, the message “Inappropriate activity detected” may appear without cheating.
To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game’s files before restarting the game.
- In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.