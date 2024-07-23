Shuffle Tactics is coming to PC in 2025, public alpha coming tomorrow

The Arcade Crew and Club Sandwich have announced their upcoming dark fantasy, tactical deckbuilding roguelite RPG Shuffle Tactics is coming 2025. Coming to PC, players won’t have to wait to long to get a taste of what to expect as a public alpha is coming to Steam tomorrow.

In Shuffle Tactics’ medieval world of Asteria, King Ogma has cursed the land while attempting to revive his beloved queen. Instead of returning his true love to her kingdom, King Ogma has inflicted Glimmer upon the world. This mysterious force has corrupted the inhabitants of Asteria and the King himself, while also imbuing Shuffle Tactics’ starring heroes with special powers. Discover the secret behind the curse that repeatedly revives these warriors after they fall in battle, all while fighting to bring down the corrupted King Ogma to restore peace to the realm of Asteria.

Shuffle Tactics looks amazing, and we can’t wait to dive into its grid-based encounters. It boasts 26 enemy types and 18 boss-tier encounters as well, with a roster of 20 different sidekicks who all fall into different disciplines such as healing, magic, and archery. Its pixel art looks so good, but the terrain can also be used strategically.

It will have various features including:

● Deckbuilding Roguelite with Tactical 3D Grid-Based Positioning: A superb blend of environmental tactics and deep deckbuilding.

● Iconic Art Direction: Pixel art with high-quality shading, lighting, and effects.

● Lots of Content: 5 heroes, 20 sidekicks, 26 enemies, 18 bosses, 5 regions, 500 hero cards, 300 sidekick cards and hundreds of relics.

● Huge Replayability: Each run is a new experience thanks to roguelite features, unlocks, secrets, and meta-progression.

● Infinite Tactical Combos: Vanquish your enemies by combining the power of your cards, sidekicks, relics, and the terrain itself!

Finally, a brand new trailer has been released to show off Shuffle Tactics, which you can watch below: