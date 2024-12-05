Abyssus is a new FPS coming in 2025, alpha starts tomorrow

Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer DoubleMoose has announced Abyssus, a “a fast-paced roguelike FPS” coming in 2025, but with an alpha that is starting tomorrow (December 6th).

The main tagline seems to be: “In Abyssus, after discovering the secrets of an ancient underwater civilization, you must learn to blast your way out if you are to survive.”

Check out the announcement trailer, and all the new info, below:

After a powerful electromagnetic source is found on the seafloor, Brinehunters are sent to scour the ocean floor in a submarine to find the source until they arrive at an ancient, sunken city. Explore the ruins of this forgotten civilization to discover its secrets while fighting through corrupted hordes of enemies with weapons made of ancient tech that deliver responsive feedback, making each shot feel precise and impactful. Daring undersea mercenaries can dive into Abyssus starting tomorrow via the upcoming playable open alpha. Choose from a selection of godly blessings and weapon mods to discover your favourite way to decimate ancient guardians. An FPS is nothing without a white-knuckle boss battle, and the Abyssus alpha will have two of them in addition to two minibosses. Sharpshooters eager for a challenge can also toggle between two options to experiment with modifiers and buffs that shake up the action. Amid high-octane multiplayer action, the Brinehunters must utilize the vast weapon modifications and ancient artifacts to adjust their playstyle to stay alive and return to the surface. Explorers can explore the abyss solo or venture in with up to 3 friends in co-op. The rewarding progression loop will satisfy veterans of the genre while remaining accessible to newcomers, both of whom will find themselves sinking countless hours into obtaining every mod, artifact, and ability hidden throughout the fascinating and dangerous civilization. Abyssus combines DoubleMoose’s engine expertise with extensive build customization, making for an unforgettable multiplayer experience with infinite replayability. Abyssus features an original brinepunk setting, a subgenre of fiction where a mysterious substance known as brine powers all technology, but can only be found in the deepest fathoms of the sea. Tense FPS action brings the genre to new heights, starting from the depths of the ocean. With post-launch seasons and events also lurking below, Abyssus’ long-lost kingdom will keep you enthralled long after your first encounter with its mutated guardians.

Here’s the alpha dates and times, playable on Steam:

Friday, Dec. 6 – Monday, Dec. 9

Friday, Dec. 13 – Monday, Dec. 16

Friday, Dec. 20 – Monday, Dec. 23

The studio (DoubleMoose) includes members of the team that used to be at Coffee Stain, and the publisher (The Arcade Crew) is behind games such as Cross Blitz, and Infernax.

Abyssus is coming to PC in 2025.