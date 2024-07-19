Splatoon 3 getting biggest Splatfest to date in Spetmeber

Nintendo has announced the biggest Splatfest ever, running in Splatoon 3 n Nintendo Switch between September 13 and 16. The three-day event will be for all Nintendo Switch Online members and will feature “music, in-splashed competition, and community fun.”

Along with the Anarchy Splatcast, all three idol groups from the Splatoon series will be performing at Splatfest while players try and answer one impossible question, which is the most important to you: Past, Present, or Future? Nintendo released a trailer to celebrate The Grand Festival which shows off exactly what players can expect from the Splatoon 3 Splatfest across the 72-hour extravaganza.

For those who are yet to dip their toes in the ink, a bundle with the physical version of Splatoon 3, a code for the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership is going to be available at select retailers and on the My Nintendo Store from July 25. Not only that, but two new Amiibo figures are releasing on September 5, featuring the Squid Sisters and Off the Hook as they appear in Splatoon 3’s story mode and paid DLC, Side Order.

Speaking of Splatoon 3: Side Order, we previewed it back in February and said “This attention to detail really is impressive, but the biggest thing is that it’s just such fun. There’s also a load of story, and new mechanics that I don’t want to spoil ahead of release for fans, here. But let’s face it: any reason to revisit Splatoon 3 is a bonus in my book. I was expecting something more akin to Splatoon 2’s Octo Expansion. but Splatoon 3: Side Order is shaping up to be a pretty hefty banquet of content for fans, and a surprising deep roguelite as well.”

You can watch the Splatoon 3 Splatfest trailer here: