Visions of Mana demo released on console and PC

Square Enix has dropped a surprise demo of upcoming RPG Visions of Mana on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

The demo drop is roughly a month ahead of the August 29th release date, and regarding the demo, the publisher says: “Experience a section of the story, battles and exploration in this demo of Visions of Mana – available now”, while adding that “Some content differs from the release version of the game.”

Check out the demo trailer, below:

If you do play the demo, you can get three weapons for the final version, as follows:

Gladius (small sword for Val)

Falx (great sword for Val)

Horn Lance (lance for Val)

There are also more weapons you can gain ahead of time which equip as classes unlock in the full game:

The “Gladius” can be equipped once Val becomes playable in Chapter 1.

The “Falx” can be equipped once it becomes possible to change class to the wind class.

The “Horn Lance” can be equipped once it becomes possible to change class to the moon class.

Square says that “Save data from the demo must be present on the system to claim these items”, and add that “The content featured in the demo has been cut down to make a satisfying demo and progress cannot be carried over to the full game.”

Visions of Mana is a brand new title in this series revolving around the sacred sword and mana. The protagonist Val and his childhood friend Hinna, the newly appointed Alm of Fire, set off on a journey to the Mana Tree. This game’s iconic vibrant and vast semi-open field contains adorable yet ferocious monsters, allowing you to enjoy swift three-dimensional battles using the power of the Elementals. Through adventures with friends met along the way, they start to see the truth about the world. Must we accept our fates? A new “Mana” tale begins here as a classic fantasy series returns to its roots.

Visions of Mana is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on August 29th.