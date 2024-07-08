Zenless Zone Zero announces “Drip Fest” is open for submissions

In celebration of the launch of Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse has announced “Drip Fest” is open for submissions now. Essentially a fan-art content, there’s a decent prize on offer for the winner, too.

The submission process is open from now until the 23rd of August, so you’ve got plenty of time to create your piece of art. Then the judging period will take place between August 31st and September 13th. It may seem like a while, but the game has already had 50 million players, so if even a small portion of that audience submits something, it’s going to take a while to get through. The Drip Fest results will be announced between September 14th and 16th.

HoYoverse says: “Players around the world can submit their authentic works including graffiti, illustrations, videos, cosplay and music before Aug 23rd 12:00 (UTC+8) via Drip Fest official website and HoYoLAB to participate in the event and potentially win up to a remarkable $3,000 monetary incentive together with a grand trophy of Golden Bangboo Award.”

Outstanding participants can win a variety of coveted prizes, including monetary incentive, exquisite merchandise, and valuable in-game rewards. The Masterpiece Award-1st will receive the Golden Bangboo Award, $3,000, full display series character stand and in- game reward 10,000 Polychrome.

The judging panel includes:

ZEUS40 , one of the most talented graffiti artist out of South Italy

, one of the most talented graffiti artist out of South Italy BUNBUN , Japanese illustrator who has been working on popular light novels including Sword Art Online

, Japanese illustrator who has been working on popular light novels including Sword Art Online Naji Yanagid a, Japanese illustrator previously illustrated for games like Sangokushi Taisen TCG etc.

a, Japanese illustrator previously illustrated for games like Sangokushi Taisen TCG etc. Yamashita RIRI , Japanese animator specializing in modern animations with representative works such as HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! “Journey” music video

, Japanese animator specializing in modern animations with representative works such as HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! “Journey” music video Myrtle Sarrosa , well known Filipino actress, streamer and cosplayer who has won multiple awards for cosplay and gaming in Philippines.

, well known Filipino actress, streamer and cosplayer who has won multiple awards for cosplay and gaming in Philippines. Jorn Heringa, Head of Artist & Repertoire at the world’s leading dance label Spinnin’ Records who cultivated top-tier musicians including Alok, Don Diablo and so on.

Zenless Zone Zero is out now for PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5.