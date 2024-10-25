Zenless Zone Zero “Virtual Revenge” update coming in November

Zenless Zone Zero is getting another major update in November, with version 1.3 adding the “Virtual Revenge” content, with a new trailer to tease fans with ahead of the November 6th release date.

The trailer simply says: “You are the heroes of New Eridu. You make for the best combat data. And I, the one who controls the system, am like a god here. I can do whatever I want”. Check it out, below:

Led by Hoshimi Miyabi, H.S.O.S. 6 (Section 6) is an elite frontline operational unit dedicated to responding to Hollow disasters. In Version 1.3, Proxies will execute the commission requested by the Hollow Investigative Association (HIA) with Yanagi and other Section 6 members. In the meantime, following the conclusion of “Tour de Inferno,” the celebration of Settlement Days at the Outer Ring is about to begin. Proxies will be immersed in the vibrant atmosphere while savoring persistent victories with Lighter. On top of the main story, Special Episodes of Yanagi and Lighter will also be available, in which Proxies will know more about Yanagi and be able to control Lighter in a side-scrolling mode. The new main story will feature new characters. Yanagi, the Deputy Chief of Section 6, is an S-level Electric – Anomaly Agent who can rapidly accumulate Anomaly Buildup and increase the whole team’s Disorder damage. Wielding her Naginata, Yanagi’s Ex Special Attack triggers extra Polarity Disorder which can rapidly deal massive amounts of damage to enemies. The other powerful S-level character is Lighter, known as “The Champion” of the Sons of Calydon. He is a Fire – Stun Agent who racks up Morale and stuns enemies with a flurry of punches while lowering their Ice and Fire Resistances. Once his Morale reaches a certain level, his combat strength and skills will be reinforced. In addition, 2 new A-level Bangboo Baddieboo and Knightboo will be introduced in this new update.

There will also be two new modes added via the update: The Mystery of Arpeggio Fault, and Simulated battle Trial. Details below:

In the roguelike The Mystery of Arpeggio Fault, there will be five chapters with each generating random environments with random Resonia and resources on the TV board for players to explore. By completing challenges, players can receive an array of in-game rewards, including Knightboo. Furthermore, players can practice their combat skills in the battle tower Simulated Battle Trial. The higher players get, the more formidable the enemies become. By reaching certain levels, players can obtain Polychromes and Badges which can be displayed on the Personal Homepage together with the newly added Titles in Version 1.3.

Lastly, as you’d expect, there are more optimisations and general updates. With the update you can decorate the second floor of Random Play with gadgets you buy from San-Z at Lumina Square. There’s more events coming as well down the line.

Zenless Zone Zero is out now and free to play for iOS, Android, PC, and PlayStation 5.