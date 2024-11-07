Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.3 out now

HoYoverse has today announced that Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.3 is available now, featuring new content, characters, areas, and more. For those wanting more from the free-to-play action RPG, there’s plenty to see, and for full patch notes you can find the right here.

During Version 1.3, Proxies will execute the commission with Section 6, experience an elite frontline operational unit, dedicated to Hollow disasters response, and join Lighter from the Sons of Calydon to celebrate Settlement Days at the Outer Ring. New areas include H.A.N.D. Headquarters, H.S.O.S. 6 Office and Sān-Z STUDIO, plus the brand-new roguelike gameplay “The Mystery of Arpeggio Fault” and another elimination tournament in the Simulated Battle Trial.

Along with all of the new content that’s apart of Zenless Zone Zero 1.3, there are numerous optimisations, including the functions and interface of Compendium, and systems for character progression and advancement. Finally, there are some new time-limited events arriving, such as Virtual Battlefield Mayhem and When Sandwiches Come A Knockin’.

We loved it when reviewing and said “Zenless Zone Zero is incredibly fun to play – which is as good a bottom line as any. HoYoVerse have already shown with their previous titles that you don’t have to spend money to get scores of hours out of them, and while I can’t confirm that this is the case with ZZZ, what I’ve seen feels steady and balanced. It’s not a game designed to push your skills to the limit, but it is a game designed to drain the hours from your day, and it will certainly do that. There are so many elements to it, so many quality-of-life additions right out the gate, and so much content that it feels unique and fresh. It’s also just ridiculously charming, from the gorgeous animations to the character design, dialogue and voice acting.”