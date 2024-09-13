Zenless Zone Zero version 1.2 coming on September 25, adds new characters

HoYoVerse has announced that the 1.2 update for Zenless Zone Zero will be coming on September 25th, adding Burnice and Caesar from the Sons of Calydon faction.

“Tour de Inferno” will be the subtitle for the update, and 1.2 will see proxies (the playable character) heading into the outskirts known as the Outer Ring while “hopping on a passionate motorcycle ride with Caesar, Burnice and other members from the Sons of Calydon.”

There will be a new arcade game at Godfinger called “Bizarre Brigade”, but there will also be new events including one called “Overlord’s Feast”. The content has been pretty solid since launch, but these big updates always add massive amounts of content, not least of all two new characters to unlock.

Check out the new trailer:

Serving as the main stage for the upcoming chapter of the story, Outer Ring is an undeveloped and barren area located out of downtown, New Eridu. Despite the desolation, the area is affluent in fuel resources which sometimes leads to simmering tensions and competition among different groups. In Version 1.2, Proxies will work with Caesar, Burnice, and other members from the Sons of Calydon for a showdown with their rival, The Vanquishers, and Overlord Pompey. Players will also be able to explore New Eridu as Caesar and Burnice in the new version. As a faction active in the Outer Ring, the Sons of Calydon operates a logistics company known as “Leaps and Bounds” and transports resources through Hollows. Caesar, the leader of the Sons of Calydon, is an S-Rank Physical Defense Agent. Besides providing allies with a shield buff, she can also deal massive damage with her shield and debuff enemies once Perfect Block or Defensive Assist is triggered. The other new character, Burnice, is an S-Rank Fire Anomaly Agent who can deal an impressive amount of Fire damage and quickly accumulate Anomaly Buildup to Burn enemies with two flamethrowers. In the meantime, the Sons of Calydon’s S-Rank Bangboo Red Moccus is also eager to join the combat with a customized Bangboo motorcycle. Additionally, a time-limited survival shooting arcade game called “Bizarre Brigade” will be available at Godfinger. By advancing through this roguelike game, players can unlock different characters and use them to complete challenges. Players will also get an opportunity to practice their combat skills with characters from different factions for free level up their Agents faster, and obtain rewards via a new gameplay called Investigator Training Course at HIA.

HoYoVerse also confirmed there will be some gameplay elements that will be updated:

“Starting from Version 1.2, players can automatically acquire all Observation Data and rewards on the TV board with the help of FAIRY once finishing exploring the board for the first time. The presentation of the TV board including certain animations will also be improved and accelerated while players will enjoy the story and combat more directly and consistently in the new Chapter 4”, says the developer.

“Moreover, players will be able to preset their lineups for the combat and switch the time freely, and a Backup Battery Charge will be provided to offer players more stamina in the game.”

Zenless Zone Zero is out now for PC, mobile devices, and PlayStation 5.