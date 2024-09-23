Podcast 554: The Plucky Squire, UFO 50, Frostpunk 2

On the latest episode of the podcast, it’s time to discuss a game that’s been coming a very, very long time: UFO 50.

UFO 50 was actually announced back in 2017, and some 7 years later, all 50 games of UFO 50 are here to play, and Adam has been going through them slowly. You see, while these may look like smaller games as part of a collection, he explains that these are pretty much all fully fledged titles in their own right, with some caveats.

Elsewhere, another game that has been long on the “most wanted” list is here, in the form of The Plucky Squire. Can it deliver on more than looks? Does it live up to the expectations and hope of the team, who have all been dying to play it for what seems like forever?

One thing is for sure, the whiplash between the colourful, bright, cheery aesthetic of The Plucky Squire and UFO 50 and the nature of Frostpunk 2 is something, for sure. Thankfully Chris White is here to talk us through what is a fantastic game, but one you’ll need to be ready for.

