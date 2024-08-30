Frostpunk 2 announces mod support at launch

11 bit studios has today announced that Frostpunk 2 will be launching with full mod support thanks to its own tool known as FrostKit. Available in beta form at first, it will be improved over time, but it’s a great addition for players that want more from the game and enjoy building on what is sure to be a great game.

Develop, expand, and advance your city in a society survival game set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard ravaged Earth. In Frostpunk 2, you face not only the perils of never-ending winter, but also struggle with managing factions inside the Council Hall that watch your every step.

Mod support—particularly for creating maps and scenarios—has been a popular topic among the community for years, ever since the launch of the first Frostpunk in 2018,” said Szymon Jablonski, Technical Director on Frostpunk 2. “However, the original game and its in-house engine had limitations. Thanks to the switch to Unreal Engine, things are totally different now.”

To coincide with the announcement of mod support coming to Frostpunk 2, a brand new trailer has been released which shows off the modding tool in more detail. FrostKit will enable creators to access most of its functionalities, set to be upgraded based on community feedback which will “serve the development team as a valuable insight into what works well and what needs improvement.”

Frostpunk 2 will launch on September 20 for PC and will be available on day one through PC on Game Pass, with a console launch set to follow later. For those players purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition, they will be able to get access to the game three days earlier on September 17.

You can watch the trailer highlighting mod support in Frostpunk 2 below: