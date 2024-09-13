Frostpunk 2 intro cinematic revealed ahead of release

11 bit studios has released a new video that shows the intro cinematic of Frostpunk 2 ahead of its September 20th release date.

The cinematic bridges the gap between the “the first and second chapters of its acclaimed city-building, society survival series”, says the studio. And while the 20th is the full release date, you can get it on the 17th if you pre-order the digital deluxe edition. It’s also coming to Game Pass on PC, with the console release date coming later.

Check out the cinematic, below:

The video, which serves as the sequel’s intro cinematic, gives a poignant look at the aging, weary Captain from the first instalment, who in his prime “held New London together.” After 30 years of enduring the relentless whiteouts, the crumbling British Empire still clings to survival, but as the Captain’s final breath leaves his body, he realizes that mere survival is no longer enough in the current world. Will years of struggle and sacrifice be undone by ideological infighting? Or can the new Steward reconcile the political factions and inspire society to believe that New London can still stand strong?

But that’s not all, another video simply called “11 facts” has been released. The studio says: “In this video, which quickly walks players through the key features of Frostpunk 2 and the changes from the first game, the narration comes from the citizens of New London themselves, as they share their hopes and concerns about the city’s future.”

Check that video out, below:

Frostpunk 2 elevates the city-survival genre to a new level. Take the role of a Steward and lead your city through a cascade of calamities taking place in a postapocalyptic, snowy setting. Build large city districts with their string of endless needs and demands. Navigate through conflicting interests of factions that populate your metropolis. As the needs of the city grow and factional power at its core rises, only you can steer the society towards an uncertain future.

You can also check out the “City Unbound” series the team has been releasing leading up to the release, here.