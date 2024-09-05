Frostpunk 2 reveals “Multiple Colonies” feature in new dev diary

Developer 11 bit studios has released the eight episode of the “City Unbound” series for Frostpunk 2, detailing the “multiple colonies” feature.

This is the final episode of the City Unbound series, as the game is releasing on September 20th, with advance access from the 17th. The video diary focuses on a new feature called “multiple colonies”, with the team saying that “once New London expands to the point of having multiple colonies spread across the frostland, the stakes are no longer limited to one city— and survival is anything but guaranteed.”

Check out the video below:

Larger colonies are like cities themselves, with their own economy, logistics, and colonists. To establish a colony, players must relocate part of the population from the main city. While New London retains control—there are no independent delegates and votings in the colonies—each outpost requires careful management. If managed well, these colonies can become vital hubs, specializing in food production or oil extraction.

The game is description on Steam says: “The world is overtaken by an ever present winter, which makes expansion of the city the only way for the survival of mankind. In order to grow, the metropolis needs resources like coal and oil, just like its citizens require food and warmth. In Frostpunk 2, it’s your job to tackle this never ending circle of supply and demand.”

Frostpunk 2 is coming to PC via Steam and also PC Game Pass on September 20th. It’ll be coming to console later.