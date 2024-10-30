Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice released on mobile devices

Com2uS, NetEase, and 11 Bit Studios has announced that Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is available on iOS and Android devices now.

The new mobile title is based on the mainline Frostpunk series, and described as “a society survival city-builder and management game set in a post apocalyptic ice age during the Second Industrial Revolution.” The publisher says: “This version captures the gripping storytelling and immersive worldbuilding of the beloved original while offering new content and experiences perfect for gaming on the go.”

It was in early access this year, but is now fully available for all.

Check out the trailer, below:

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Survive & Thrive – Combat the overwhelming cold by gathering basic survival materials, trading with other players, and creating a strategic stronghold.

Combat the overwhelming cold by gathering basic survival materials, trading with other players, and creating a strategic stronghold. Gather Resources – Order expedition teams to obtain resources and battle against dangerous wild animals or visit the Weather Station to accomplish missions even in disastrous conditions.

Order expedition teams to obtain resources and battle against dangerous wild animals or visit the Weather Station to accomplish missions even in disastrous conditions. Trade Systems – Trade systems allow players to work together to survive, and new buildings and mechanics including Animal Shelter, Weather Station, Expedition and more reward cunning players who make effective use of all the tools available.

Trade systems allow players to work together to survive, and new buildings and mechanics including Animal Shelter, Weather Station, Expedition and more reward cunning players who make effective use of all the tools available. Choices Matter – In this dystopian universe, players’ choices alter the fate of the city. Managing limited resources, balancing production, meeting the demands of citizens, enacting laws, and acquiring new technology remain essential for city expansion

In this dystopian universe, players’ choices alter the fate of the city. Managing limited resources, balancing production, meeting the demands of citizens, enacting laws, and acquiring new technology remain essential for city expansion Mobile-Exclusive Features – Minigames and social elements allow players to interact with each other in unique ways. Cooperate for survival in “Featured Industry” or hop into “World Congress” to discuss issues related to industries, medical care, and the environment. Other unique features include the Stock Market that recreates an early 18th-century stock trading system, the Pub with different board games and the Hospital that treats sick patients.

Minigames and social elements allow players to interact with each other in unique ways. Cooperate for survival in “Featured Industry” or hop into “World Congress” to discuss issues related to industries, medical care, and the environment. Other unique features include the Stock Market that recreates an early 18th-century stock trading system, the Pub with different board games and the Hospital that treats sick patients. In-Game Launch Events – Until November 12, play in-game Expedition content for daily supplies and score bonus Core Component rewards for reaching 90% or more in Expedition progress. Shillings, Wrenches, Flares, and other items will be provided as daily login rewards until Nov. 8, and four special coupons offering Speed Up tickets and Core Components will be revealed every day until Nov. 4. The City Step-up Event will be held until Nov. 26 and offer rare city development items such as Selective Warehouse Expansion Material Treasure Chests for clearing weekly missions.

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is out now for iOS and Android devices.