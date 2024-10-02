Elden Ring patch fixes bugs, offers solutions to “possible unstable performance”

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco has deployed an update for Elden Ring (version 1.15) which fixes a whole host of bugs and offers some performance suggestions.

Announced via the official site, there’s a lot of bugs fixed for the update which is targeted for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC Steam, as follows:

Fixed a bug where the cutscene that plays when entering the Shadow Keep Church District would play again when re-entering the area

Fixed a bug where some of the Golem Fist weapon attacks would not deal damage when the player was affected by certain special effects

Fixed a bug where the Golem Fist weapon one-handed heavy attack power was lower than expected

Fixed a bug that prevented the Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns incantation from being cast when used in quick succession

Fixed a bug where the Smithing Talisman effect did not apply to some weapons’ throwing attacks

Fixed a bug that prevented the use of ashes in some areas of the Scadutree Avatar battle arena

Fixed a bug where Rellana, Twin Moon Knight would sometimes perform unexpected actions when interacting with objects in the battle area

Fixed a bug that allowed Skills to be used in incorrect combinations with Weapons under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug that caused unexpected rendering and behavior of some enemies under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where some sound effects did not play correctly

Several performance improvements and other bug fixes

Further fixes were added to the game’s end credits

Moving on, FromSoft says that there are some “possible unstable performance fixes”, which seem to be solutions for if people are having performance based (frame rate) issues:

For the PS5 version of the game, unstable framerate may be improved by using the “Rebuild Database” option from the device’s safe mode

In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the “System” > “Graphics ” > “Ray Tracing Quality” from the title screen or in-game menu

In the PC version, the message “Inappropriate activity detected” may appear without cheating

The developer says to fix the issue: “please verify the integrity of the game’s files before restarting the game”

In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.