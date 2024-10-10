Karma: The Dark World is a mind-bending thriller | Hands-on preview

Taylor Swift once said “Karma is a relaxing thought,” but while playing Karma: The Dark World, all I could think was that Miss Swift is a liar. Wandering around the Leviathan Corporation and trying to work out what the hell was going on, my body was riddled with anxiety and there wasn’t a moment I felt like I could relax. Part-Lynchian, part-survival horror, this self-titled “first-person cinematic psychological thriller” will leave you asking more questions with every new mystery that reveals itself.

I was lucky enough to preview Karma: The Dark World, and it scratched every itch when it comes to the surreal nature of its dystopian world. It’s 1984 East Germany, and the Leviathan Corporation oversees everything, controlling the people with a drug called Bluebottle. This drug is supposed to increase productivity and focus, but what it seemed to be doing was ruining people’s lives. I wasn’t able to see much about the world outside the walls of the building I was in, but I witnessed some weird goings-on that left me feeling uneasy.

A mountain of discarded televisions in the middle of an office, models of dogs holding memos in their mouths, and computer screens telling you how wonderful the corporation is. After sitting down at a desk and monotonously stamping paperwork, crying into the ink, I got up and re-entered the office to find these screens hanging from the ceiling, now telling me how much of a loser they are, and spouting all kinds of misery and negativity. What the hell is going on here? What is this drug doing to people? Most importantly, though, how the hell do I get out of here?

On top of all this creepiness and oppression came an encounter with a hideous monster that chased me through hallways that began to be manipulated, becoming shorter, turning upside down, contorting as the character I was playing as shrieked in fear. This creature had pairs of hands clasped around its stomach, revealing a talking head after finally finding my way out of his deformed maze. These psychological elements made me love it more, and I can’t wait to see what lies in store come the full release.

This preview only showed one of the minds Daniel McGovern, an agent for Leviathan’s Thought Bureau, is going to enter. The prospect to see how this story blows wide open and gives more to think about and see is so exciting. Are there other monsters for the player to encounter, and what other secrets will we find out about this company? Thanks to Unreal Engine 5, Karma: The Dark World is gorgeous, and even on Steam Deck this thriller is gorgeous. I’m ready to explore more and I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to wait.

Karma: The Dark World is wonderfully crafted so far, with some great voice acting and impressive visuals. The psychological aspect seems to take great inspiration from David Lynch projects like Twin Peaks, and I am all for it. While there are horror elements, there’s also a sense this has a deep and personal story behind it that I can’t wait to see more of. There’s also a great soundtrack that manages to build the tense and strange atmosphere, with sound design that’s on another level. This is going to be special.

Karma: The Dark World is coming to PC via Steam.