Lightyear Frontier getting some seasonal themed items

Lightyear Frontier has been getting quite a few updates lately, and following on from the Neighbours & Animals one, we now have some seasonal cosmetics.

Frame Break says “This Halloween, Lightyear Frontier players will not be tricked but treated with a brand new seasonally-themed mech set, the Mech-o’-lantern! Draped with vines, cobwebs and a carved pumpkin, this hauntingly festive mech is sure to send shivers down the spine of even the bravest exofarmer – and just in time for Halloween!”

The developer adds: “Available permanently from today onwards, the Mech-o’-lantern is the perfect way for players to celebrate the spooky season while tending to their homestead in Lightyear Frontier. The Mech-o’-lantern skin follows the release of the ‘Neighbours and Animals’ update that added exciting new characters, animals and gameplay mechanics to the game.”

The game was also patched last week, on the 10th of October, and there were some changes:

Made “Recycling Mode” input rebindable

Rotated Diane’s Egg Incubator so animals hatched from it won’t get trapped in a small corner (Save files with the Egg Incubator built will have to relocate or rebuild Diane’s home to see this change)

There were also some bug fixes, as follows:

Fixed certain mech parts being misaligned when attached to the mech

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when loading a save file where the player was located inside a certain structure

Fixed half-size Hedge piece not having any collision

Fixed the Honeybottle Trophy construct using the cost of the Lumbloom Trophy construct

Fixed several issues with neighbor fences not being placed correctly

Fixed some voice lines not playing and their subtitles remaining on screen indefinitely in certain situations

Fixed neighbour fence building objectives sometimes not completing properly (Save files where this has already occurred will be fixed after a few seconds, as long as there’s an outpost assigned to the neighbour)

Lightyear Frontier is in early access now for PC via Steam, and in Xbox Preview Programme. It’s also in Game Pass.