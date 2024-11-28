Lightyear Frontier Trailblazer update adds faster movement

Developer FRAME BREAK has updated Lightyear Frontier with more quality of life improvements, and some new transport options.

Call “The Trailblazer update” that’s the star of the show, and in trailblazer mode you can attach four wheels to your mech and “speed across Lightyear Frontier like never before”. The team says: “With the new Trailblazer Mode, life on the homestead takes on a thrilling pace. Unlockable via the upgrade depot, this new ability allows players to transform into a four-wheeled mode, adding speed and ease to planetary travel. From racing through the wilderness to perfecting boosts and drifts, players can also use their paths to provide faster movement along custom-built roads.”

Next up is third-person exofarmer mode. This new option lets you switch to third-person camera outside of the mech, which the team says offers “a gameplay experience with improved accessibility for all”.

A wealth of customisation options also arrive in the Trailblazer update, with the new Outfit Locker allowing players to put a personal touch on their intergalactic exofarmers via a selection of elegant helmet styles and colours. Day lengths have also been increased and the introduction of the Seed Splicer blueprint allows for seed splicing galore as avid exofarmers can build as many seed splicers as desired, boosting their production and increasing the chance of cultivating rare crops. The Trailblazer update enriches every aspect of life on the frontier. Players now have the option to switch to third-person mode while exploring the world outside their mech, offering a whole new way to experience the planet and enhancing interactions in the worlds. The exploration has also been streamlined even further, giving the player the ability to instantly return home to their farm via the map once per day.

FRAME BREAK CEO, Joakim Kopriva Hedström, said: “We’re excited for players and newcomers to dive into the Trailblazer update and discover new ways to to traverse their planet and express themselves. This is the next step towards our full launch, and we can’t wait to share more exciting news and updates as we head into a monumental 2025.”

Lightyear Frontier is out now in early access for PC via Steam, and in Xbox preview program for Xbox Series S|X.