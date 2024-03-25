Lightyear Frontier update adds more space in storage constructs

Despite only launching this month, Lightyear Frontier has already seen some updates to the early access version that change the game a lot.

Being an early access game, it’s to be expected, but one of the biggest frustrations of the early game is that your storage boxes are very small, and can’t hold a lot. Well, developer Frame Break hasn’t just changed that, it’s changed all storage constructs as part of the most recent update.

Here’s the list of changes that are in the game now:

Updated cost for the “Inventory Capacity I” upgrade

Added LODs to skeletal meshes for optimization

Slightly increased speed at which mechs attach to the Upgrade Dock

Improved replication of mech movement

Updated mech part icons

Removed the end of Early Access splash screen

Bigger storage capacity for all storage constructs

Decreased occurrence of all PIP-3R ambient dialogue

Raised the position of in-world player name tags to decrease model overlap

Removed “Controls” window accessible from pause menu (superseded by new “Input Mappings” tab in settings menu)

Reduced the scale of the Beach Chair

On top of that, the team has also added two new features:

Added option to toggle PIP-3R ambient dialogue

Added ability to configure control mappings in the settings menu

There’s a fair few bug fixes as well, though one such bug (where treasure would fall through the ground in certain areas) will require you to start a new save file, though the team says “This will only be solved on new save files, the progress was still tracked for players who had unrooted the treasure”.

The developer says that “We are still on the look-out for more things to fix and bugs that need to be squashed”, and suggests using the in-game feedback tool or Discord to report anything you spot.

Lightyear Frontier is out now in early access for PC via Steam, and in Xbox preview program for Xbox Series S|X.